Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,013 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,133,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,371,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

