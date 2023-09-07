Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,529 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 136,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,576. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.58. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -248.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

