Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $13.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.82. 16,518,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,457,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

