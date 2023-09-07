Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 872,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,540. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

