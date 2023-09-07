Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,236. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.