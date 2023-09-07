Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,804 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.27% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 17,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,995. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

