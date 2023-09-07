Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,537 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 210,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI remained flat at $11.21 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

