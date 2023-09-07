Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.64. 113,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,178. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $328.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.81 and a 200 day moving average of $293.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

