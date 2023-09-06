Zotefoams plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.28 (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Zotefoams Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 361.08 ($4.56) on Wednesday. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 233 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Zotefoams Company Profile
