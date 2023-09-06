Zotefoams plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.28 (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Zotefoams Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON ZTF opened at GBX 361.08 ($4.56) on Wednesday. Zotefoams has a one year low of GBX 233 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

