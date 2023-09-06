Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.43.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.