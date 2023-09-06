WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $964.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in WPP by 2,330.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $3,000,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

