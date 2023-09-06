WMS Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $394.08. 149,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.59. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

