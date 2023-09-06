WMS Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

ADP stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.04. The stock had a trading volume of 158,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,742. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

