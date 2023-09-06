WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,191. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

