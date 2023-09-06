Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.70. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 27,500 shares trading hands.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.