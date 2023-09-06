Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.15

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.70. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 27,500 shares trading hands.
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virco Mfg.
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Mall-Based Retailers: 4 Ready to Rip Higher and 1 that isn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.