Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTV

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.17. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 142.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 59.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.