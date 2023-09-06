Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,105.83 ($13.97).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.89) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,592.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 773 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 925.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 927.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a GBX 11.80 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,714.29%.

In other Unite Group news, insider Ross Paterson bought 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,618.34). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

