Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.40

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.40 and traded as high as C$71.20. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$70.87, with a volume of 2,735,650 shares trading hands.

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.8282313 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

