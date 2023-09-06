Threshold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.69 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $172.63 million and $4.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.45 or 1.00051760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,495,453.385658 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0171588 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,791,486.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

