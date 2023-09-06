The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 1,310,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,640. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

