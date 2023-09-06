The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $662.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 638,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 542,895 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

