The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,489,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

