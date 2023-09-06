The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 9,500 shares.
The GDL Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The GDL Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 5 Mall-Based Retailers: 4 Ready to Rip Higher and 1 that isn’t
Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.