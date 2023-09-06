Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

TPR opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

