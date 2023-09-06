SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
