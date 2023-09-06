Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.96. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 8,700 shares traded.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

