StockNews.com Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

