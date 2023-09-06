StockNews.com Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

