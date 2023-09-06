StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of CCK opened at $92.05 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

