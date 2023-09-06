StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
