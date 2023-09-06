StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Community Financial by 962.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 943.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 72.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

