StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIR

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIR opened at $55.61 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 2.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 129,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Free Report)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.