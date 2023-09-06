StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after buying an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

