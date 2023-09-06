StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
