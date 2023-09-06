StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

