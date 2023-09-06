Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,686,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 155,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

