Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $80.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of SO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 880,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,389. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,390,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

