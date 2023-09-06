SLR Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLRC stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 74,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $481,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 14,442 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,746.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,442 shares of company stock worth $819,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

