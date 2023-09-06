SingularityNET Market Cap Hits $232.04 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $232.04 million and $22.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.45 or 1.00051760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18716757 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $26,343,697.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

