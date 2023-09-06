Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,018. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

