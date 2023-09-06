Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

