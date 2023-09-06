Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
Featured Articles
