Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of RBCN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

