Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.84.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. 2,474,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,974. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

