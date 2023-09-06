Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of RYN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

