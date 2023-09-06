ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.26

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.26 and traded as high as $31.09. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1,125,100 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.