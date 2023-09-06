Piper Sandler Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,609. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,568,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

