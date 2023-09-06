PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 28,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,389. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

