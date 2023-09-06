Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. CWM LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PRGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Down 0.6 %

PRGO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,267. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.