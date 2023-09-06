Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,856 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 14.27% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 101.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 131.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 114,625 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 84.1% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,014,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NBST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

