Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 684,143 Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) by 341.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,143 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.88% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 630,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,499,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

GTAC remained flat at $10.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

