Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

