Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,683 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.66% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 408,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 300.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

